One found dead in Tempo

[Staff Reporter]

ITANAGAR, Jul 16: The body of one Hiba Kame (19) was found in a Tempo in Ganga village here early Thursday morning.

As per local residents, the Tempo’s owner had kept his vehicle parked at the Ganga village market chariali since the lockdown began, and discovered the body when he went to check on his vehicle as usual.

On receiving information, a police team rushed to the place of occurrence and informed the magistrate and conducted inquest.

As per police reports, “there are no clear injury marks or cause of death seen.”

The body has been sent for postmortem, so that the cause of death can be ascertained.

In the meantime, two elder brothers of the deceased called up the superintendent of police to inform about the identity of the dead person.

The case is under investigation.