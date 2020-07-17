DA issues traffic advisory

ITANAGAR, Jul 16: The Itanagar capital region deputy commissioner has issued an advisory prohibiting movement of traffic from Itanagar to Naharlagun and vice versa from 8 pm to 6 am from 16 to 20 July.

The advisory comes following a request from the Naharlagun PWD division executive engineer, seeking “extension to divert the Itanagar-Naharlagun traffic via Jullang,” in view of the rains causing delay in the filling work on the culvert located at Shiv Mandir near the Dree ground.

During the period, traffic movement from Itanagar to Naharlagun and vice versa shall follow the Itanagar-Chimpu trijunction-Jullang-Naharlagun route.

“The commuters should be very cautious during night drive because of landslides and sinking of roads at many places due to heavy monsoon,” the advisory read.

The capital SP has been requested to depute staff for the diversion, while the PWD EE has been directed to display banners at the entry points of said roads.