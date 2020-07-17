Youths assist DA in fight against Covid-19

[Karda Natam]

DAPORIJO, Jul 16: Members of the Upper Subansiri District Christian Revival Church Council Youth Wing quietly assisted the district administration in the fight against Covid-19 from 29 April to 15 July.

The youths volunteered whenever frontline teams were required, helped in transporting returnees from one place to another, ensured observance of lockdown, and offered several other services 24/7 during the 78-day period.

Their yeoman services had not come to light until recently.

QC turned into CCC

Meanwhile, the Mell Botom Tourist Lodge & Resort here, which had been designated as a quarantine centre (QC), has been converted into a Covid care centre (CCC).

Members of the Tagin Cultural Society, the district units of the GWS, the NES and the Galo Students’ Union, the All Tagin Students’ Union, the All Tagin Youth Organization, the All New Market Welfare Association, and the All Gandhi Market Association, along with well-wishers on Wednesday jointly constructed sheds for security personnel and the medical team on Covid-19 duty at the CCC.

DC Kanto Daggen expressed appreciation for the voluntary service.