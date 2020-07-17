CS discusses projects with BRO officers

ITANAGAR, Jul 16: Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar held a meeting with Border Roads Organization (BRO) DG, Lt Gen Harpal Singh and all four BRO project chief engineers of Arunachal on Thursday to ensure faster progress of infrastructure development projects in the state.

The meeting was held following a review of the progress of infrastructure projects of the BRO by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on 7 July.

On Thursday’s meeting, held via video link, issues of land acquisition, forest clearance, allocation of quarries, joint surveys, etc, were discussed, and timelines were fixed for addressing each case to ensure speedy execution of road construction projects in the state.

The chief secretary assured the BRO DG that all departments of the Arunachal government would render full cooperation to ensure that the momentum of road construction is not only maintained but given greater impetus.

An official termed the meeting “very productive,” and said it would set the stage for the BRO to complete the road infrastructure in Arunachal within the set timelines. (DIPRO)