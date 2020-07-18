IEC campaign on Covid-19 launched

ZIRO, Jul 17: Lower Subansiri DC Swetika Sachan on Friday launched an intensive IEC campaign on Covid-19 being organized by the Dwbo Goan Bura Buri Association (DGBBA) in collaboration with the IPR department under the ‘Arunachal Rising’ campaign.

Lauding the efforts of the DGBBA, the DC said “when the responsible seniors in the society selflessly lead from the front, the crowd is bound to listen.

“However, we should ensure that the senior goan burahs and buris falling under the high-risk category should not be involved. All the SOPs issued by the government should be followed in letter and spirit,” she added.

The DGBBA covers Dutta, Mudang Tage and Bamin Michi villages. Eighty hoardings pertaining to health and hygiene and precautionary measures against Covid-19 have been erected in these villages. Announcements on these will be made in the local dialects regularly.

The IPR department has roped in the federal bodies of the Apatani Youth Association (AYA) to intensify awareness on Covid-19 in their respective villages as all the villages under the Ziro-I administrative block have initiated stringent local lockdowns.

“We assure all possible assistance to the administration in combating this pandemic. Since awareness is the key to prevention, all the federal units of the AYA will definitely cooperate,” said AYA president Habung Tamang. (DIPRO)