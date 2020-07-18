DA discontinues board, lodging for team in W/Siang

AALO, Jul 17: The West Siang District Students’ Union (WSDSU) has informed that the district administration has discontinued board and lodging for the medical teams, as well as the three-time meals for medical, police and administration teams, NGOs and volunteers engaged in Covid-19 duties at the district’s check gate.

The union informed that the administration issued an order to this effect on 14 July, citing “exhaustion of fund allotted under SDRF and too many pending liabilities” as the reasons for the discontinuation.

The union said the officials returning home for meals after performing their duties would put their families and others at risk.

“Further, the move will demoralize the frontline Covid-19 warriors,” the union said, and appealed to the chief minister to look into the matter and do the needful to meet the fund shortage.