Drug de-addiction centre inaugurated

KHONSA, Jul 17: Khonsa East MLA Wanglam Sawin inaugurated a drug de-addiction centre, named Care Me Home, at Charju, around 9 kms from here, on Friday, in the presence of Tirap DC Bhanu Prabha and SP Kardak Riba.

The MLA commended NGO Care Me Home Welfare Society “for taking up initiative for the wellbeing of misguided youths with drug and opium addiction.”

He appealed to the youths of the district to shun drugs and avail the service of the de-addiction centre.

Stating that many youths are addicted to drugs, including opium, in various parts of the country, the DC appealed to parents to keep vigil on their children.

She expressed appreciation for six persons who came from different villages to the de-addiction centre for treatment.

Earlier, the chief functionary of the Care Me Home Welfare Society, Sontung L Bangsia informed that the NGO has been entrusted with the de-addiction and rehabilitation programme under the Mukhya Mantri Nasha Abhiyan, “in association with the Arunachal Pradesh Drugs De-Addiction Society, under the aegis of the directorate of health services.”

The SP in his address spoke about the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

Among others, DMO Dr Koblem Mossang, MS Dr K Socia, HoDs and the chiefs of Khela and Bunting were present at the inauguration. (DIPRO)