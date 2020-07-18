Health dept seeks extension of ICR lockdown

ITANAGAR, Jul 17: The health department has recommended to the state government to extend the lockdown in the Itanagar capital region in view of the rise in Covid-19 cases in the last one week.

Health Secretary P Parthiban informed the media during the daily briefing on Friday that the department has suggested an extension of the lockdown, but that the final decision would be taken by the cabinet.

The lockdown in the state capital was extended till 20 July with the state government hoping to break the chain of growing infections in the ICR. However, even with the extension, the numbers have continued to swell steadily outside of institutional quarantine facilities and among the civilian population.

The health secretary informed that there are plans to increase antigen testing in the state capital to 1,000 per day. He said currently only 200 tests per day are being conducted in the capital.

“There has been a demand to increase testing from members of the business community, which has seen an increase in positive cases,” Parthiban said.

A prominent businessman from Naharlagun passed away recently after contracting the virus. A number of positive cases have also been reported from major general stores in Naharlagun and residences of shopkeepers.