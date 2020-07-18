Arunachal’s govt schools improve performance in AISSCE, AISSE

Girls outshine boys again

[ Amar Sangno ]

ITANAGAR, Jul 17: The government-run schools of Arunachal improved their performance in the All India Senior School Certificate Examination (AISSCE) and the All India Secondary School Examination (AISSE), 2020.

The state took a leap from 41.79 in 2018-19 to 76.93 in 2020 in pass percentage in the AISSCE (Class 12).

In the AISSE (Class 10), the state made a noticeable progress of 7 percent in the pass percentage. In 2018-19, Arunachal could make only 41.18 percent; it moved to 47.21 percent this year.

The total number of students who registered for the AISSCE in 2020 was 7842, out of which 3902 were boys and 3940 were girls. The total number of students who appeared for the AISSCE was 7642 (3772 boys and 3870 girls). Seven hundred and sixty students (446 boys and 314 girls) failed.

The state’s girls outshone the boys yet again in the Class 12 examination. The total pass percentage among the girls was 79.82, while that among the boys was 73.97.

Shi-Yomi district topped the table with 100 percent pass percentage as all 24 students have passed. Lower Dibang Valley district with 96.07 percent came second among the best performing districts. Longding with 93.22 percent is in the third position, Tawang (87.91 percent) is in the fourth position, and East Kameng (86.96 percent) is in the fifth position among the best performing districts.

Longding and East Kameng, which had registered the worst performances the last time (2018-19), took great leaps in the AISSCE this year.

The government higher secondary school in Bazaar Line in East Kameng HQ Seppa, which had recorded the lowest pass percentage (4.95) in 2018-19, jumped to 87 percent this year.

With 50 percent, Dibang Valley performed the worst. Pakke-Kessang was just a step ahead with 62.96 percent.

In the Class 10 examination, Dibang Valley emerged as the best performing district with 80.95 percent. Lower Siang came second with 78.81 percent, Leparada third with 76.97 percent, East Kameng fourth with 76.32 percent, and Tawang fifth with 69.12 percent. Anjaw recorded the lowest 25 percent.

The total number of students who appeared for the Class 10 examination was 11485, out of which 5422 have passed. Altogether 5324 boys appeared, out of whom 2402 have passed, and 3020 out of 6161 girls passed. The pass percentage among the girls is 49.02, compared to the boys’ 45.12 percent.

Acknowledging the role of teachers, parents and the education department administration, Education Minister Taba Tedir attributed the improvement this year to the pre-board examinations, as well as to the dedication of the teachers and parents.