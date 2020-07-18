IPR committee rebuts fake news

NAHARLAGUN, Jul 17: The IPR department’s fact-checking committee said that the widely circulated news on social media about eight doctors of the TRIHMS being infected with Covid-19 “is totally fake and devoid of any authenticity.”

The committee said it has issued a rebuttal to the fake news and circulated it widely.

“Covid-19 State Nodal Officer Dr L Jampa and Covid-19 State Assistant Nodal Officer Dr Dipu Lowang have expressed concern over rampant sharing and forwarding of fake news, especially on social media,” the team said.

Drs Jampa and Lowang have urged the people to refrain from posting fake news, especially pertaining to Covid-19, as it is likely to create fear and panic among the people, it said.

“The DIPR is doing its bit to check fake news on social media. The department is also engaged in creating awareness on various facets of Covid-19 through ‘Arunachal Rising’ campaign across the state,” the team said. (DIPR)