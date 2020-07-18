DC urges traders to cooperate

ITANAGAR, Jul 17: Itanagar Capital Region DC Komkar Dulom appealed to the trading community of the ICR to cooperate with the administration and refrain from taking undue advantage of the lockdown.

The price monitoring team headed by the executive magistrate and comprising officers from the LMCA, the APMC and the police on Friday carried out inspections in various sectors to ensure that commodities were not being sold above the maximum retail prices.

The team directed the shopkeepers to abide by the government-notified rates of essential commodities. Copies of the rates fixed by the administration were also circulated among the shopkeepers and vendors.

They were also warned of strict action as per various sections of the law in case they violate the order.

ADM Talo Potom is also carrying out regular checking drives. (DIPRO)