Weeklong lockdown in W/Siang from 20 July

AALO, Jul 17: West Siang has decided to impose a weeklong total lockdown in the district from 20 July in view of the alarming spike in Covid-19 positive cases in the capital region and the neighbouring districts, and the flow of returnees in large numbers into the district.

The decision was taken in a meeting between the district administration and the magistrates, police and nodal officers, the market committees, and representatives of various NGOs, including the ATPWDS, the APWWS, and the Galo Ane, here on Friday.

During the meeting, which was presided over by DC Moki Loyi, it was decided that all returnees to the district will have to undergo compulsory quarantine in paid quarantine centres.

Only the operation of essential services and movement of government vehicles on duty will be allowed during the lockdown, it was decided.

Residents of West Siang have also been requested to not enter the district unless the circumstances are compelling, in order to lessen the burden on the “under-strengthened” frontline workers in the district. (DIPRO)