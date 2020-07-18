Veggies, meat becoming unaffordable in capital

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Jul 17: Vegetables and meat are becoming unaffordable for most people as prices have skyrocketed since the capital region lockdown was announced on 6 July.

While the main vegetable markets remain closed, the sector markets are open on select days, but all perishable items are being sold at much higher prices.

Potatoes are being sold for Rs 50/kg, which is the cheapest, while other vegetables are sold at well above Rs 120/kg.

The Itanagar capital region (ICR) administration has pegged the price of potatoes at Rs 35/kg in retail. Onion per kilo is Rs 35, but is being sold at twice the price. So is the case with garlic: the retail price is Rs 130 per kg but it is being sold for more than Rs 200/kg.

Local green chillies per kilo is anywhere between Rs 500 and 800.

A kilo of beef costs Rs 400, whereas the retail price is marked at Rs 250/kg for beef flesh and Rs 200/kg with bone.

Pork, which usually sells for Rs 300/kg, is now being sold for Rs 400/kg. Pork remains banned in the capital region after an outbreak of the African swine flu, but is available in some of the sector markets.

Rice and oil are being sold more or less at the retail prices marked by the DA.

ICR DC Komkar Dulom has stated that violators will be booked under relevant sections of the Arunachal Agricultural Produce & Livestock Marketing (Regulation) Act, 2017 (Act No 10 of 2018), and under relevant sections of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955.

He has directed the ADM, all the administrative officers, the controller of legal metrology & consumer affairs, and the police to ensure that the consumers are not charged beyond the maximum retail prices by the retailers.

However, few seem to be following the order as perishable items, especially meat and vegetables, are being sold at much higher prices.

“We can’t afford to bargain with the only few shops in our locality when the main markets are closed and people aren’t allowed to go out too far. Since we know the vendors, we can’t even complain directly against them,” said a customer.