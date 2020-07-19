2 colonies in Miao notified as containment zones

[ Pisi Zauing ]

MIAO, Jul 18: Changlang DC Dr Devansh Yadav on Saturday notified Medical Colony and Civil Power Colony here as containment zones, and the rest of Miao township as a buffer zone till 25 July.

The notification was issued after two frontline workers, both regular staffers of the Miao CHC, tested Covid-19 positive on Friday. Both are asymptomatic and are undergoing treatment at the Covid care centre. Neither has a travel history.

Meanwhile, the swab samples of all 112 primary and secondary contacts of the policeman who tested positive on 10 July were taken and all the samples tested negative.

The two medical staffers who have tested positive have contacts limited to their immediate family members and the CHC’s staff only. Rapid antigen test and ELISA antibody test will be done on all the contacts.

The residents of the two colonies have been directed to confine themselves to their homes and refrain from venturing out during the containment period. Movement of vehicles and people to and from the colonies is closed.

The DC also ordered reopening of the Miao police station, which had been sealed on 11 July after the policeman had tested positive on 10 July.

The order also stated that only select shops in the township selling essential commodities will be allowed to open from 8 am to 12 noon after obtaining NOCs from the Miao ADC.

Violation of the orders will attract legal action under Section 188 IPC and Section 51-60 of the Disaster Management Act, the notification read.