40 swab samples collected, contact tracing on

[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, Jul 18: Swab samples of 40 persons who reportedly came in contact with a Covid-19 positive patient here in Upper Subansiri district have so far been collected, informed DMO Dr T Taki.

“Contact tracing is still on to identify other people who might have had contact with the infected person,” informed Dr Taki.

An Itanagar returnee was detected with the virus in Power Grid Colony here on 15 July, and two houses in the colony were contained immediately.

Two more cases were detected in quarantine centre on 15 July; they were returnees from Assam and Uttar Pradesh.

All of them have been shifted to the covid care centre of the district.

The district reported its first case – a Delhi returnee – on 5 July.