DC initiates measures instead of complete lockdown in W/Siang

AALO, Jul 19: West DC Moki Loyi has initiated a series of measures instead of a complete lockdown in the district to contain the spread of Covid-19.

The district administration had earlier decided to impose a weeklong total lockdown in the district from 20 July.

Following government direction, the district administration on Sunday issued a revised order, prohibiting interstate and inter-district movement of individuals and vehicles in the district. However, people with medical emergencies and those attending last rites would be allowed.

The order further prohibits movement of people in the town[s] from 6 pm to 5 am. It has been made compulsory for all the people returning from Covid-19-affected districts to undergo quarantine in paid facilities as per the latest SOP.

People returning from adjoining district[s] via Aalo should proceed to their respective destinations without stopping. While wearing of facemasks has been made mandatory, restriction has been imposed on the movement of people above 60 years and below 10 years of age. Further, gathering of four or more people has been prohibited. Violators will be penalized.

While the DDMO has been instructed to inform about the availability of seats in the quarantine centres on a daily basis, the liaison officer in Ruksin, in East Siang district, has been asked to allow returnees based on the availability of seats in the district quarantine centres. (DIPRO)

Orgs for total lockdown

Meanwhile, members of civil society bodies and pressure groups here have decided to impose a total lockdown in the district for a week, starting Monday.

The decision was taken after a meeting held here on Sunday, which was attended by senior citizens, members of the All Ato Paktu Ao Welfare Association, the Paktu Ao Youth Welfare Association and the West Siang District Students’ Union.

In a release, they informed that the decision was taken in view of the rising cases of Covid-19 in the Itanagar capital region and nearby area of the district.

“The one week bandh/lockdown from 20 to 26 July is being observed as preventive measures to stop the spreading of the virus and to enable the health department to trace out the huge numbers of returnees from other parts of the state to the district,” they stated.

Further the three organizations announced that all the markets of West Siang would be totally shut down during the bandh/lockdown.

“The government establishments and private institutions are requested to observe the bandh to stop the spreading of Covid-19 and in this regard an intimation letter will be submitted to the deputy commissioner Aalo on Monday.

“There will be no vehicular movements in the road during bandh/lockdown period,” they added.