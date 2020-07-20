Villagers prepare quarantine centre

AALO, Jul 19: The residents of Kambu village, located on the right bank of the Yomgo river, have prepared a quarantine centre (QC) by renovating the village school and constructing separate toilets and bathrooms on their own.

The QC is capable of accommodating all the returnees of the village from the capital and other districts. Food will either have to be arranged by the inmates’ families or may be availed from the village community at a minimal rate.

The villagers have appealed to the administration and doctors to take up the responsibility with regard to testing kits, PPE, medicines and check-ups of the quarantined persons.

Kamba MO Dr Kengam Ninu is monitoring and supervising the QC.

Commending the villagers, West Siang DC Moki Loyi said other villages should also create such QCs in the fight against Covid-19 “as the district administration alone cannot handle such a pandemic situation unless society as a whole gives support and cooperation.” (DIPRO)