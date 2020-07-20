Landslides damage school properties, block highway

KEBANG, Jul 19: A landslide triggered by torrential rain severely damaged a portion of the boys’ hostel and the kitchen garden of the government model secondary school here in Siang district on Sunday morning.

An official said that there is risk of more damages occurring to the school in the future if a protection wall is not constructed. He added that the overflowing water of a stream (Dengki kobung) has also damaged a major portion of the school’s playground, besides its staff quarters and water supply pipeline.

Responding to the call of the villagers and the school staff, TK Engineering & Consortium deployed an excavator and diverted the flow of the water.

Meanwhile, after receiving information regarding the damages, DC Rajeev Takuk has directed the Pangin EAC to take prompt action to divert the water flow in a different direction. He also sanctioned some amount as immediate relief.

Another landslide damaged the power channel of the Yembung hydel in Kebang, forcing the powerhouse to shut down.

“We shall try to clear the landslides as soon as the weather condition permits. As of now, due to continuous landslides, it may not be possible to engage manpower,” said an official of the power department.

Traffic movement between Pasighat and Pangin is also closed due to blockages at various places on the highway. Several vehicles carrying essential commodities, patients, officials, etc, are stuck because of it.

The road connectivity between Aalo and Boleng has also snapped due to a complete washout at 26 Km, near the Pangin trijunction.

Men and machineries have been pressed into service to clear the blocks.