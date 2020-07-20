Weeklong lockdown in L/Subansiri

ZIRO, Jul 19: In view of the increasing number of Covid-19 cases in Lower Subansiri district, the administration has imposed a weeklong complete lockdown in the district from 20 July to 5 am of 27 July.

The order prohibits movement of vehicles and people. It also prohibits movement of people to and from the district. In case of emergency, prior approval has to be taken from the DCs concerned.

All commercial establishments and shops shall remain closed, and all kinds of transportation are prohibited, except movement for essential transportation, medical and emergency services, and law and order.

In case of any emergency pertaining to groceries, the DFCSO can be contacted at 98620 50233 and 81319 80709.

DC Swetika Sachan has appealed to the people of the district to cooperate with the administration to prevent the spread of the virus. (DIPRO)