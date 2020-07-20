Shift to safer locations: DA

ITANAGAR, Jul 19: The Itanagar capital region district administration (DA) has requested the residents to shift to safer locations or to the relief camps set up by the administration as a precautionary measure.

Relief camps have been set up at the Gyan Ganga Vidyapeeth and at the GHSS in Kankernallah.

The DA advised the people to take all precautionary measures and to refrain from staying at vulnerable locations as the India Meteorological Department has issued a weather warning that there is likelihood of very heavy rainfall in the next two days.

The administration also requested the residents to call the following numbers for any kind of assistance during disaster: 1077, 878-7336331 or 94364 15828. (DIPRO)