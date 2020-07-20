Villagers constitute committee for effective SOP implementation

KEBI, Jul 19: The All Kebi Area Students Youths Development Welfare Organization (AKASYDWO) of Lower Subansiri district, along with the village panchayat has decided to set up a ‘special Covid-19 warrior committee’ for effective implementation of all the SOPs as a long-term preventive measure.

The committee will include a PRI member, a youth organization member, officials from the health and line departments, etc.

The committee will identify and select a ‘family/village home quarantine centre’ in the area and only allow its permanent villagers stranded outside to return. All returnees will compulsorily undergo quarantine in the identified centre for 14 to 28 days, depending on the case.

It will also provide all essential items and necessary help to those in home quarantine by means of voluntary donations, and reach out to the authority concerned if required.

The committee will also prepare a list of stranded villagers in other parts of the state and country, and will extend every possible help to them.

Activities such as fishing, hunting, picnic, hiking, and gathering of any kind within Kebi’s jurisdiction will strictly be prohibited as such activities pose the risk of community spread.

The committee will not block any main roadway, highway or railway but will keep a check on the entry and exit points.

In the meantime, the AKASYDWO has requested the state government to issue separate guidelines/protocols for interior areas.