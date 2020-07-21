Gov distributes saplings

ITANAGAR, Jul 20: Governor BD Mishra on Monday distributed saplings of lemon and pepper among the officials and staff of the Raj Bhavan, in keeping with the state government’s initiative to develop 2000 nutritional gardens.

The governor called upon the people of the state to strive towards self-sufficiency, “in the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat” programme.

He advised the people to maintain social distance, wear masks, and wash hands frequently in order to defeat Covid-19. (Raj Bhavan)