DC seeks explanation for poor CBSE results

KHONSA, Jul 20: Tirap DC Bhanu Prabha asked the principals and headmasters of the government higher secondary schools in Khonsa, Deomali and Borduria and the headmasters of eight government secondary schools in the district to explain the reason behind the poor academic results of the students in the CBSE 2019-20.

Prabha sought an explanation during a meeting held recently “to introspect on the education scenario of Tirap district,” in view of the poor performance of the government schools of the district in the AISSCE and the AISSE.

“Comparatively, the percentages of CBSE results of Longding and Changlang districts are far better than the oldest district, Tirap,” the DC observed.

Expressing unhappiness over the performance of the principals and the headmasters, the DC urged them to be more dedicated while discharging their duties to improve the pass percentage in the coming academic years.

The DC added that she, along with her subordinate officers, COs Lim Modi and DK Thungdok, and DSO (Statistics) Nokgen Wangsu, will take extra classes for mathematics, economic and science subjects till subject teachers are posted.

Prabha also instructed the DDSE to initiate weekly tests for students from Classes 8 to 12, to be supervised by NIC DIO Rakesh Das.

Responding to a request from the headmaster of the secondary school in Kapu, the DC assured to initiate action to provide 50 cots for the boarders of the school.

The DC lauded the principal of Deomali GHSS for the school’s 92.31 percent academic achievement in the CBSE 2019-20, and assured to take initiative in the matter of posting mathematics and economics teachers to the school, and to other schools, as well.

DDSE Hortum Loyi informed that he would introduce district-level board examinations for Classes 4, 6 and 7. He urged the teachers to “look back to their feeder schools and guide them by supervising/monitoring all those schools and maintain log book to improve the career of the institutions.” (DIPRO)