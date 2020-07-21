Three released from CCCs in Ziro

ZIRO, Jul 20: Three persons who had tested positive for Covid-19 on 5 July and were in Covid care centres (CCC) here were discharged on Monday after they recovered from the disease.

They have been advised a week’s strict home quarantine.

The discharge papers were handed over by Lower Subansiri DC Swetika Sachan.

Lauding the team of doctors, nurses and all other staffers working in the CCCs, the DC said, “This battle can be won only through our unified efforts.”

Dr Hano Ramesh also spoke.

DMO Dr Tage Kanno and Drs Likha Tukka, Hage Bamin and Dusu Grayu were also present.

Currently there are 16 Covid-19 cases in the district, and all of them are in CCCs. Three new positive cases were detected through antigen tests. (DIPRO)