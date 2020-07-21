ICR on thin line between local and community transmission of Covid-19: SSO

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Jul 20: IDSP State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa admitted that though the surge of Covid-19 positive cases in the Itanagar capital region (ICR) has not officially been declared as community transmission, the frontline workers are dealing with a situation similar to community transmission.

“Each day more positive cases are rising. Technically, it is not community transmission, but in very thin line we are dealing with the situation of community transmission,” said Dr Jampa during the virtual press briefing here on Monday evening.

Rapid surges in Covid-19 positive cases have been reported across the state, including in the ICR, Lower Subansiri and Leparada districts, over the last 24 hours, informed Dr Jampa.

He said the 15,000 rapid diagnostic test kits which were received in the first week of this month have proved to be very effective in testing.

“Out of 3152 rapid antigen tests, 142 have tested positive in the capital complex. Positive cases have been shifted out to the Covid care centre (CCC), Lekhi,” he said.

However, Dr Jampa said the brighter side of the crisis is that 97 persons have been discharged from the CCC so far, indicating a recovery rate of 35 percent. He said the recovery rate may soon overtake the active cases.

Dr Jampa further informed that 1.50 lakh rapid test kits were received on Monday morning and have been dispatched to the districts. He said 15,000 kits have been stored for the ICR.

“Two weeks in hand, all mechanisms are on toes. AYUSH staff and homoeopathic interns were roped in to contain the transmission,” he said.

Meanwhile, ICR SP Tumme Amo has confirmed that the Naharlagun police station has been sealed after 18 police personnel, including two sub-inspectors, tested positive there.