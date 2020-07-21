State stands with over 500 active Covid-19 cases

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Jul 20: After the detection of 50 new Covid-19 positive cases in the state, Arunachal currently has 502 active cases as of Monday.

Of these, six are symptomatic and 44 are asymptomatic.

A total of 34 new cases were detected in the Itanagar capital region (ICR) on Monday, including six cases at the Naharlagun police station.

Twenty-one cases were detected through tests done by the rapid response teams, 11 were detected through RT-PCR tests, and two were found in paid quarantine centres in Itanagar.

Apart from the six positive cases detected at the Naharlagun police station, the 11 cases detected through RT-PCR tests include two cases each in the Gyadi Medical establishment and Polo Colony, and one in Lekhi village.

Earlier in the day, ICR DC Komkar Dulom informed the press that the contact tracing team in Naharlagun conducted antigen tests on 266 people and 18 tested positive.

“In Upper and Lower Police Colonies, out of 17 people tested, one tested positive for Covid-19. In B Sector, of the 16 tests, all came negative; near the Hotel Rajhans, out of four people, two tested positive; in D Sector Extension and G Extension, 17 and 14 tested negative. Also, 15 people tested positive out of the 198 tests conducted under the guidance of the Arunachal Chamber of Commerce members (in Dokum Colony),” informed the DC.

In Itanagar, he said, tests were conducted at Chimpu and Jullang Tinali by a contact tracing team.

“Seventeen people were tested in both the locations and three of them tested positive,” he said.

Altogether 283 tests were conducted in the ICR.

In the districts, nine military personnel and one driver engaged in healthcare service tested positive in quarantine facilities (QF) in Tawang, as per the daily Covid bulletin.

Lower Subansiri reported five new cases, among whom one is a primary contact of a positive case detected earlier in QF, and four are returnees.

West Siang reported one positive case in QF.

Three people in Lower Subansiri have recovered.

The state’s total of Covid-19 positive cases is 790. The number of recovered people is 285, and three deaths have been reported.