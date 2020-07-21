Meeting on disaster preparedness held

TAWANG, Jul 20: Tawang district’s preparedness for the south west monsoon was discussed during a meeting between DC Sang Phuntsok and officials of the district disaster management authority here on Monday.

Expressing happiness that the army and paramilitary forces stationed in the district are prepared for any disaster, the DC said, “Covid-19 pandemic also comes under the purview of disaster management, and we all should come together to fight against this invisible enemy” by strictly adhering to the directives and SOPs issued by the government from time to time.

The DC also urged the army, the paramilitary forces and other departments to carry out mass plantation drives.

DDMO Tsangpa Tashi informed that advisories and warnings have already been circulated among those staying in vulnerable areas. He also read out the preventive measures to be taken in view of the incessant rains for last many days.

Officials of other departments, such as food & civil supplies, health, water supply, electricity, etc, also informed about their departments’ preparedness emergencies. (DIPRO)