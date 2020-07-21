Month-long lockdown in Sangdupota circle from 23 Jul

SANGDUPOTA, Jul 20: The Covid-19 management committee of Sangdupota circle in Papum Pare district has decided to impose a total lockdown in the circle from 23 July to 23 August.

The decision was taken during a meeting attended by members of the Covid-19 management committee and the Covid-19 safety committee, along with gaon burahs, youth leaders and residents of Sangdupota circle on Sunday to discuss ways to stop the spread of the coronavirus in the circle.

During the meeting, chaired by youth leader Techi Nyajung of Gungu Khamir panchayat, the participants discussed the growing cases of Covid-19 in the capital region and the extension of the lockdown by the capital administration.

Following discussions, the Covid-19 management committee adopted the resolution in the interest of the people of the circle.

“There will be a total lockdown of Sangdupota circle from 23 July to 23 August with strict restriction of entry and exit in the lockdown period.

“A check gate will be set up at Moin-Happa in this regard, which shall be maintained by the committee and police force,” the committee said.

Strict legal action would be initiated against violators of the lockdown, it said.

The committee added that relaxation for medical duties/cases and essential services would be made as per the SOP and with permission from the circle administration and the Covid-19 safety committee.