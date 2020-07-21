ITANAGAR, Jul 20: The Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) will resume routine services for cancer and emergency casualty patients from 23 July.
The flu clinic and the Covid ward and ICU services will function as usual till the dedicated Covid hospital in Chimpu is ready, according to an order from TRIHMS Director Dr Moji Jini.
TRIHMS to reopen cancer, emergency casualty wings
ITANAGAR, Jul 20: The Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) will resume routine services for cancer and emergency casualty patients from 23 July.