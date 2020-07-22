APCC slams CM for ‘ignoring’ Covid-19 SOPs

ITANAGAR, Jul 21: The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has expressed strong exception to the inauguration of a prayer hall at Chumi Gyatse in Tawang district by Chief Minister Pema Khandu amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The APCC said the chief minister along with two local MLAs and officers inaugurated the prayer hall, ignoring the Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOP).

The party claimed that the CM did not wear a facemask and maintain social distancing during the programme.

“He being the head of the state and also part and parcel of law enforcing authority must set a good example of law abiding citizen at this time of pandemic,” the APCC said in a press statement.

Stating that the chief secretary on 19 July issued an order that all places of worship shall remain closed and no public congregation shall be permitted, without any exception, the APCC questioned whether a select group of people have been given relaxation from lockdown measures/SOPs.

The party further questioned whether the law enforcing authority would initiate action against the CM, “as he violated the lockdown measures, risking the lives and health of military personnel, who are among corona warriors, and also for participating in mass prayer meet, violating the SOPs.”