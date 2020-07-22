RKMH shut down after one tests Covid-19+ve

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Jul 21: The RKM Hospital (RKMH) here has been shut down for sanitization and testing of staff after a 38-year-old pregnant woman tested positive for Covid-19 at the hospital on Tuesday.

The hospital, including its OPD, emergency service, labour room and operation theatre will remain closed from 21 to 23 July for sanitization and Covid-19 screening of the health staff for contact tracing.

As per hospital authorities, the woman, a resident of Dokum Colony in Naharlagun, was detected as positive during a routine antigen test of all pregnant women who were to be admitted in the hospital.

She has been shifted to the TRIHMS in Naharlagun.

The IPR department is also issuing health advisory via SMSes to the residents of the capital to take adequate precautions and follow hygiene protocol to contain the spread of Covid-19.

The message highlights that Dokum Colony, Nyigem Colony, E and A Sectors, Model Village and Papu Nallah in Naharlagun, besides Nirjuli area, and Mowb-II in Itanagar have reported a few Covid-19 cases.