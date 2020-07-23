Kamle registers first Covid-19 case, state registers highest single-day spike

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Jul 22: Kamle has registered the first Covid-19 case, taking the total to 632 active cases in the state as of Wednesday.

The case in Kamle was detected in quarantine facility and the person is reportedly a returnee.

Meanwhile, the state registered the highest single-day spike with 91 cases with six symptomatic cases. Of the total 91 reported cases today, three are reported to be health care workers.

Thirty-one cases were reported from the capital region alone.

Of the 2062 antigen tests in the ICR, 28 came positive. Three cases were detected in RT-PCR.

ICR District Medical Officer (DMO) Dr Mandip Perme informed that antigen tests to detect Covid-19 have started at the Banderdewa check gate here.

On Wednesday 250 tests were conducted covering drivers, handymen, returnee labourers and other people at the gate.

“A total of 125 handymen and drivers were tested of which one person tested positive. Another 120 returnee labourers were tested and all were negative. The result of the remaining people also came negative at the Banderdewa check gate,” he said.

The DMO also shared that antigen tests were conducted on Wednesday covering various parts of the ICR.

“The number of tests has increased but the number of positive cases is going down. It is still the early days but we are seeing the signs that the lockdown is helping in breaking the chain,” said Dr Perme.

The DMO also informed that till now 5713 antigen tests have been conducted in the ICR, adding that random testing is underway in various parts to cover as much of the population as possible.

East Siang reported 15 cases, including two essential commodities workers and one health care worker. Rest were detected in QF.

Meanwhile, the health department has said that 17 positive cases detected at Hotel Donyi Polo, Ashoka on 21 July were para military personnel from CRPF and ITBP as it asked the residents not to panic.

“They were brought to the hotel for testing. The residents around the hotel are advised not to panic,” the health department said in a statement.

Meanwhile 11 were released from Covid care centres with four in West Kameng, two each in Namsai and Longding and one each in the two Subansiri districts and Lower Siang.