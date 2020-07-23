‘Postpone new admission dates for govt schools’

ITANAGAR, Jul 22: The All Nyishi Students’ Union (ANSU) has in a representation addressed to the state secretary for education on Wednesday, sought postponement of new admission dates for all government schools till the Covid-19 pandemic situation is normalized in the state, besides reassessment of the operational guidelines for conduct of online classes.

The ANSU stated that it welcomes the education department’s recent initiative of issuing a letter of operational guidelines for all government schools under GoAP. However, it has raised objection over starting of new admission process during the pandemic.

“Covid-19 positive cases are increasing day by day in our state due to which the capital complex and rest of the districts have been put under lockdown to contain the pandemic. Moreover, our state is badly hit by heavy rainfall and landslides because of which many districts and villages are cut off from the rest of the world. Hence, in observation of the above circumstances, the union is of the opinion that it will be very early to start the academic and admission process by 31st July, 2020, as per your guideline issued on 21st July, 2020,” stated the ANSU.

Regarding the conduct of online classes, the union said that maximum districts have poor internet facility, and therefore, conduct of proper online classes is not possible.

It further went on to appeal to the authorities to seek ground-level reports on status of internet service from respective DDSEs and principals and initiate measures to ensure proper internet connectivity in all the schools.