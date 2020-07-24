CMC Vellore empanelled under CMAAY

ITANAGAR, Jul 23: The Christian Medical College (CMC) in Vellore, Tamil Nadu, has been empanelled under the Chief Minister Arogya Arunachal Yojana (CMAAY), informed CMAAY/PMJAY CEO Dr Nabam Peter in a release on Wednesday.

Earlier, on 6 April, the state cabinet had approved the proposal to extend the benefits of the CMAAY at the CMC, and a notification of its guidelines was issued on 6 July.

Dr Peter stated that the condition for association of the CMAAY with the CMC “is a deviation from the standard package-based hospitalization under CMAAY as well as in Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY).”

“Under this scheme, CMC Vellore will extend its medical/surgical facilities on credit basis for inpatient treatment, including diagnostic tests, investigations, prescription, dispensation of medicines, etc, to the beneficiaries of CMAAY at its tariff prevailing at the time of utilization of services by the patient. The bills will be covered under CMAAY upto a limit of Rs 5 lakhs per annum per family.

“All beneficiaries enrolled under CMAAY can avail this benefit who are bonafide schedule tribes of Arunachal Pradesh and state government employees,” he said.

The programme management unit of the CMAAY will refer the patient on the recommendation of the district CMAAY referral board headed by the district medical officer/medical superintendent of the district hospital concerned. The referral letter has to be presented to the CMC authority for them to extend their credit services under the scheme.

As on 13 July, there are 92977 families (405447 individuals) who are enrolled under the CMAAY. There are 22 hospitals outside the state which have been empanelled under the CMAAY, including reputed hospitals like Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute, Excelcare and Health City Hospitals in Guwahati, Narayana Hrudalaya in Bengaluru, Artemis & Parks Hospitals in Delhi, etc.

Within the state, the TRIHMS and Bakin Pertin General Hospital in Pasighat have contributed majorly in extending services under the CMAAY.

The RKM Hospital in Itanagar has also been extending services in limited specialties.

Till date, 5220 cases have reported to hospitals for availing benefits under the CMAAY since its launch in August 2018.

Efforts are being made to empanel more reputed and popular hospitals like the NEIGRIHMS, Shillong, the GNRC, Guwahati, the Apollo Group of Hospitals, etc.

“With the experience of the past two years of its launch, the process would be reviewed and made easier for government hospitals with patient centric policies. Private hospitals would be encouraged to extend more of its services under CMAAY by early settlement of claims, which are exclusively done using public financial management system – PFMS and revision of package rates,” said Dr Peter.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Health Minister Alo Libang have directed the officials concerned to ensure that the service is extended to all needy in a hassle-free manner.