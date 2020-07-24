IMC sanitizes hospitals

NAHARLAGUN, Jul 23: The Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) carried out sanitization at the RKM, Heema and Niba Hospitals, which have suspended services after Covid-19 cases were detected at the hospitals.

Speaking to the media outside Niba Hospital here on Thursday, IMC Joint CEO Tadar Tarang said the IMC is also regularly sanitizing all the quarantine centres.

“All paid quarantine centres, as well as the state quarantine facility in Lekhi are regularly sanitized by IMC workers. Also, whenever any buildings are declared as a containment zone, our team carries out sanitization,” he said.

He informed that battery-operated sprayers are being provided to the sanitization workers of the IMC, and added that the corporation is coordinating with the health department in identifying antigen testing centres in the municipal wards. The antigen tests are being conducted by the rapid response teams.

“In every ward, a testing centre is being set up, and it is being coordinated by the IMC. Test is free of cost for now. People should come out to test in order to break the chain of transmission,” Tarang said.