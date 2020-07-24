Construction of CSCs under SSA discussed

BOMDILA, Jul 23: A meeting on construction of 45 community sanitary complexes (CSC) under the Samudayik Shauchalaya Abhiyan (SSA) in West Kameng district was held here on Thursday.

Suggesting construction of the CSCs at educational institutions, community halls, cultural centres, etc, based on actual requirements, DC Karma Leki directed the agencies concerned to liaise with their higher-ups in Itanagar for completion of the projects within the stipulated time of three months, ending on 15 September, 2020.

The PHE&WS executive engineer informed that the construction of the complexes would involve convergence of fund from the SBM (G), the FFC and the MGNREGA, and appealed for convergence by the sections concerned.

This is a flagship programme under the union jal shakti ministry. (DIPRO)