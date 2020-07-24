Private schools allowed to charge tuition fees

ITANAGAR, Jul 23: Education Minister Taba Tedir held a videoconference here on Thursday with various stakeholders in connection with admission and fees structures vis-à-vis the private schools.

Representatives of the All Arunachal Private Schools’ Association, the AAPSU, the RKM, the VKV and the ACF attended the meeting and shared their views.

The participants agreed on various points, including allowing online admission by private schools to ascertain the number of students in each class.

“The private schools can charge full tuition fees from the date of conducting of online classes. But they will not charge hostel fees, mess fees and transportation charges till the schools are physically reopened. Private schools can collect the dues of the last academic session 2019-20,” the stakeholders decided.

It was decided that schools will be physically reopened only when there is a clear instruction from the central and the state governments.

Tedir called for greater coordination among the stakeholders for the welfare of the student community, and assured to make every effort to ensure imparting of education to children in these difficult times in the best possible manner.

He also gave assurance that schools would be reopened only after consultations with all stakeholders, including the parents of the students.

Education Secretary Niharika Rai also spoke.