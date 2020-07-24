Communication via MMJ road restored

[Correspondent]

RUKSIN, Jul 23: Communication via the Mirem-Mikong-Jonai (MMJ) PWD road, which had been snapped after the turbulent Sille river washed away the right abutment of the Bailey bridge at Niglok earlier this month, has been restored and was opened to traffic on Wednesday.

Following the local MLA’s instruction, the Pasighat PWD division had taken up the restoration work on a war footing, and constructed a 15-metre-long wooden bridge over the breached portion.

PWD officials on Wednesday opened the bridge for commuters in the presence of Ruksin ADC Tajing Jonnom, local MLA Ninong Ering, and local leaders.

The department also conducted trial runs over the wooden bridge with loaded vehicles.

The MMJ road links rural areas under Bilat circle with Ruksin ADC headquarters in East Siang district. It is the lifeline for Mikong, Mirem, Bilat and Ledum villages of East Siang, besides for Koyu area in Lower Siang district, as food and essential commodities to the rural areas are transported through this route.