35 police personnel contracted Covid-19: SP

ITANAGAR, Jul 27: ICR SP Tumme Amo informed that till now 35 personnel of the capital police have contracted the novel coronavirus.

Talking to the press here on Monday, Amo said seven personnel have recovered while 28, including the Naharlagun SDPO and the Nirjuli PS OC, are at the Covid care centre (CCC).

The SP urged the citizens to extend cooperation to the police and the health workers.

“Both the police and the health workers are overstretched. The health workers are finding it hard to work wearing PPE kits for 7 to 8 hours. The citizens should extend help by staying at home and by voluntarily submitting to antigen tests,” said Amo.

The SP appealed to the people living in the containment zone and those having symptoms to get tested.

“The doctors have said that Covid-19 poses a serious threat to those above 60 years of age and children below 10 years. Therefore everyone should come forward for antigen tests being conducted at various wards of the capital complex. Remember, you can cause infection to others by not getting tested,” Amo said.

He also said that the people who test negative in antigen test but have symptoms of Covid-19 should get RT-PCR test done as a precautionary measure.

The SP also expressed concern over people giving false information during antigen tests.

“Please provide the correct address and contact number. The health department has come across incidences of people providing wrong phone numbers. When the test result comes, it becomes difficult to get in touch with such people,” he added.

Amo said those who test positive for Covid-19 and evade the doctors would be dealt with strongly by the police.