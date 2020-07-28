Karbak advocates cluster farming

ITANAGAR, Jul 27: Liromoba legislator Nyamar Karbak on Monday appealed to the people of his constituency to take advantage of the cluster farming and the nutritional kitchen garden schemes initiated by the government to lessen their dependence on other states for vegetables and livestock.

“Though several developmental activities have been hampered by the Covid-19 pandemic, the state as well as the central government is trying its best to accelerate the development process,” Karbak said, and advised the people to take advantage of the schemes to become self-reliant.

He was addressing a meeting convened to take stock of the Covid-19 preparedness in Liromoba in West Siang district.

Karbak also appealed to the villagers to stop imposing “self-lockdowns” in villages.

“The Covid-19 pandemic is here to stay, at least till the time a vaccine or treatment is available, and such self-imposed lockdown of villages is causing a lot of financial damage, especially to the daily wage earners,” he said.

The MLA reiterated his assurance to bear all financial expenses for the treatment of Covid-19 patients from his constituency.

District Family Welfare Officer Dr Tomar Kamki presented a brief on the Covid-19-related awareness activities carried out in the villages of Liromoba constituency, while district nodal officer Dr Jombom Kato spoke on the Covid-19 status in West Siang district and the latest SOPs issued by the government.

Dr Kato said “though a TrueNat machine has been installed in the district, it is yet to function due to certain technical issues.”

DMO Dr Moli Riba highlighted the activities being carried out by the health and other frontline workers of the district, and the difficulties they face while on duty.

Darak CO Jumyir Ronya, Kamba CO N Danggen, Kamba CHC MO Dr Kengam Ninu, Liromoba PHC SMO Dr J Romin, Liromoba EAC M Karlo, and Yomcha ADC H Karga also spoke.