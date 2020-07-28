Khonsa GH gets TrueNat lab

KHONSA, Jul 27: Tirap DC Bhanu Prabha on Monday inaugurated the TrueNat laboratory at the general hospital (GH) here.

Henceforth, screening of inmates/returnees for Covid-19 will be done in the laboratory.

The DC commended the healthcare workers, headed by DMO Dr Koblem Mossang, for their untiring efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the district.

She appealed to the people of the district to stay indoors, refrain from going out unnecessarily, wear facemasks, maintain social distancing, use hand sanitizers, avoid social gatherings and give up the habit of spitting in public places.

The DMO on his part praised the DC for her continuous support to the health department in bringing all required facilities to the GH.

Earlier, Pathologist (in-charge) Dr Yatu Ghee demonstrated the functioning of the TrueNat machine.

Health officers, doctors, nurses, laboratory technicians and other staffers of the hospital were present. (DIPRO)