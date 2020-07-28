Antigen test training imparted

AALO, Jul 27: Laboratory technicians, pharmacists and frontline workers concerned of West Siang district were trained in carrying out antigen test at the general hospital here on 26 July.

MS (ENT) Dr LD Chadda and IDSP DSO Dr Jombom Kato imparted the training, as part of the district’s preparedness to carry out Covid-19-related tests.

DMO Dr Moli Riba informed that many doctors, pharmacists and technicians from different PHCs and CHCs have been requisitioned to address the manpower shortage.

“Training is a must to cope up with the new methodology and all should take up the training seriously, so that they can handle the situation in an effective manner,” he told the trainees. (DIPRO)