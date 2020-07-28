Seppa declared containment zone

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Jul 27: Following a sudden spike in Covid-19 positive cases being detected outside the quarantine centres in Seppa, the East Kameng district administration on Monday declared Seppa town as a containment zone. In the past two days, Seppa has reported 11 Covid-19 positive cases.

“There is every possibility of the virus spreading in the township area, and immediate containment and contact tracing measures are necessary to prevent the spread of infection,” DC Pravimal Abhishek Polumatla stated in an order.

The DC said the declaration of the containment zone is in addition to the lockdown declared on 25 July. No individual from other districts and villages shall enter Seppa township area and no resident of Seppa town will be allowed to go out of the containment zone, except on medical emergency, the order read.

Polumatla said the order will remain in effect till further notice.

Reportedly, of the 11 positive cases, five are from Bebo Colony, two from Type-II, and one each from Medical Colony, Nyari Welly Model Village and Cooperative Colony.