Tezu hospital shut after one tests Covid-19+ve in Dibrugarh

ITANAGAR, Jul 27: The zonal general hospital in Lohit HQ Tezu has been temporarily shut down after a person who had been admitted in the hospital tested Covid-19 positive in Dibrugarh (Assam).

The person, a doctor from Anjaw who was posted at the Dirak check gate in June, had been referred from Tezu to Dibrugarh for further treatment. He had earlier tested negative.

DMO Dr Sajinglu Chai Pul said that the hospital will be closed till all the RT-PCR test reports of the primary-contact health/frontline workers arrive.

The doctor had been admitted in the zonal general hospital after he complained of acute abdominal pain on 23 July. He had earlier tested negative in Hayuliang.

Lohit DC Prince Dhawan said that the closure is a “temporary precautionary measure,” and that none of the health/frontline workers has tested positive till now.

Lohit currently has six cases and had successfully treated the first Covid-19 person in Arunachal in April.