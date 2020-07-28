Wards 15, 16, 17 in Nlg hotspot of Covid-19: DMO

NAHARLAGUN, Jul 27: IMC ward numbers 15, 16 and 17 here have emerged as a major hotspot of Covid-19.

ICR DMO Dr Mandip Perme informed that, based on the health department’s study, these three wards are the worst affected by the spread of the coronavirus.

“From Wednesday onwards we are going to increase the number of teams conducting antigen tests in these wards. Aggressive testing is the only means to isolate the infected people and thereby break the chain,” he said.

The DMO informed that a total of 3126 tests have been conducted in the ICR in the last two days and 52 positive cases have been detected.

“On Sunday, no tests were conducted at the IMC wards. The teams were given the day off to recharge themselves. But tests were conducted at the Hotel Ashoka kiosk, the Banderdewa check gate and the state quarantine centre in Lekhi,” said Dr Perme.

He said that antigen tests resumed on Monday, covering all the 20 wards, and that 2257 tests were conducted.

“Once again, Dokum Colony in Naharlagun had the highest 20 positive cases, followed by Polo Colony, Naharlagun, where six people tested positive. In Itanagar, only four people tested positive – one in Lower Vivek Vihar and the other three in the areas adjoining the KFC,” the DMO said.

Dr Perme appealed to the people to extend cooperation to the frontline workers conducting antigen tests at various wards.

“Without the support of the public, it might not be possible to break the chain of transmission. We seek cooperation of the people of the ICR region,” said the DMO.