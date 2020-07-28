State’s student unions join nationwide protest over revised UGC guidelines on exams

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Jul 27: The Rajiv Gandhi University Students’ Union (RGUSU) and its affiliate student unions across the state on Monday joined the nationwide protest against the University Grants Commission’s (UGC) revised guidelines to conduct examinations for the final semester/year students during the Covid-19 pandemic across the country.

Holding placards displaying their demands and grievances, students uploaded photos on social media with the hashtag ‘Studentlivesmatter’.

Terming the UGC’s revised guidelines “arbitrary” in nature, the RGUSU said, “All the students, irrespective of variations in semesters – intermediate or terminal- should be treated equally amid the pandemic.”

It urged the state government to pursue the matter with the UGC by citing the prevailing situation, including, but not limited to, the increase in Covid-19 positive cases, lack of IT infrastructure, poor internet connection to meet the online examination process, and natural calamities.

A final semester student here said that, while she is prepared to appear for the examination as it concerns her future academic prospects, in such circumstances, she considers it unfair to those who have connectivity issues.

“As a final semester student, the final examination marks do matter, and I wanted my examination to be done in a proper way. However, I stay in the capital and I still face problems in power supply and internet connectivity. Some are still struggling to send their assignments via email,” she said.

Stating that online classes are still lagging behind with lack of proper connection and access, she suggested that “the UGC should wait till the pandemic is over.”

She extended her support to the RGUSU and expressed opposition to conducting online examination in the current circumstances, saying that students may have to suffer if there are any technical issues.

“The UGC and RGU should take a sensible decision in this sensitive situation,” she said.

Some of the affiliated colleges that joined the RGUSU include Dera Natung Government College, Itanagar; Doimukh Government College; Lekhi Women’s College; Jawaharlal Nehru College, Pasighat; St Claret College, Ziro; Don Bosco College, Jullang; Government College, Bomdila; Government Model College, Seppa; Arunachal Law Academy, Lekhi; Government Degree College, Daporijo; Government Model Degree College, Geku; St Francis de Sales College, Aalo; Indira Gandhi Government College, Tezu; and Govt College, Yachuli.

Intermediate sem students question exam fees

RGU has already begun the process of filling out online examination forms from 25 July.

However, some intermediate semester students have raised questions over the examination fees levied by the university.

As per an RGU notification, students of intermediate semesters have to pay Rs 240 for practical classes (only for practical-oriented courses) and a mark-sheet fee of Rs 250. Intermediate students questioned the practicals fee as no practical exam was held. They also pointed out that “the total still does not amount to Rs 770,” which they were charged while filling out the examination form.

Some also said that there were several glitches and they were charged twice for the same.

Even as RGU’s online examination section has some glitches, several students have already filled out and submitted their examination forms.

As per the UGC guidelines, intermediate semester/year students are to be promoted. Their marks will be based on a ratio of 50:25:25, wherein 50 percent will be taken from the previous semester, and 25 percent each will be taken from the internal assessments and assignments.

The form-filling process will continue till 10 August.