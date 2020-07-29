U/Subansiri takes several decisions on Covid-19 mgmt

DAPORIJO, Jul 28: The Upper Subansiri district administration has decided to convert Singik Hall and the Rijo conference hall here into paid quarantine centres for returnees.

The decision was taken during a meeting between the district administration, representatives of NGOs, government officers, and public leaders on Monday as the quarantine centres at the Sacred Heart School and the Iman Memorial Girls Academy are to be vacated as the school admission process has begun.

Regarding the requirement of a Covid care centre (CCC), it was decided that a committee will visit the government structure in Kuporijo to decide on the feasibility of turning it into a CCC.

It was decided that compulsory quarantine of returnees in paid quarantine centres would be continued. However, persons who have tested Covid-19 negative in RT-PCR/repeat test entering the district within five days of the test will be sent on strict home quarantine if found asymptomatic.

It was also decided to improve the boom barriers at the Covid-19 check gates in Daporijo and Dumporijo and fix the entry timing of returnees from 5 am to 9 pm.

The entry of persons to the district from outside the state should be via the Banderdewa check gate only, and no one, except army, ITBP and BRTF personnel and essential service providers, will be allowed to enter via the Likabali check gate, it was decided.

Earlier, MLA Taniya Soki assured all possible support to the district administration in the fight against the pandemic.

On learning about the fund scarcity, he said the four legislators of the district would manage fund for Covid-19 management in the district.

DC Kanto Danggen presented a brief on the current status of Covid-19 management in the district.

The DC informed that the district has received Rs 21,52,500 from the CMRF, “out of which Rs 13,68,500 was utilized for assisting 391 stranded persons @ Rs 3,500 by account transfer.

“For the unused balance of Rs 7,84,000, approval has been sought from the CMO for allowing the fund to be utilized for Covid-19 management in the district,” he said.

EAC Tage Tatung spoke about the “fund position under SDRF.” He informed that till date fund amounting to Rs 45,00,000 has been received, and that, as per the government’s instruction, only 35 percent of the SDRF fund can be used for the purpose of Covid-19 management in the district.

SP Taru Gusar informed about the shortage of police personnel in the district. He also informed about the clause in the SOP issued by the home department which states that police personnel above 50 years of age may be exempted from Covid-19 duty.

“However, even with the shortcomings, the department is managing the works,” the SP said, and requested NGOs and student unions to provide voluntary service at the police gate and the quarantine centres.

DMO Dr T Taki briefed the participants on the health department’s activities with regard to Covid-19 management.

“There may be requirement of additional CCCs as the present facility has the capacity of 19 persons only,” he said.

Representatives of various NGOs and political parties also presented their views and suggestions.

District BJP president Jili Jeram, INC representative Ramesh Ebiya and IDSP DSO Dr T Dakpe also attended the meeting. (DIPRO)