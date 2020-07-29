Webinar on ethnobotanical research held

PASIGHAT, Jul 28: One hundred participants from the eight NE states and other parts of the country participated in a webinar on the topic, ‘Ethnobotanical research in Northeast India: Potentiality & possibility’, organized by the North Eastern Institute of Folk Medicine here in East Siang district on 27 July.

During the webinar, zoologist Dr Kenjum Bagra spoke on a range of issues, from ethnobotany to ethical issues related to intellectual property rights and indigenous rights.

Retired Gauhati University professor SK Borthakur, Dr PR Gajurel from the NERIST, Nirjuli, and Dr Temim Payum from JN College, Pasighat, were the resource persons of the technical sessions.

The webinar’s coordinator, Dr Amal Bawri, also spoke.