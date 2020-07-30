DC meets with HGBs of 34 villages on Covid-19 issues

AALO, Jul 29: West Siang Deputy Commissioner Moki Loyi took up an elaborate meeting on Covid-19 issues with head gaon burahs (HGB) of 34 nearby villages of Aalo Township at the DC’s conference hall on Wednesday.

The DC dwelt on preventive measures being taken up by the district administration and asked the institution of the GBs to give all possible help as agents of the administration in villages.

He stressed on using school and community halls as temporary quarantine centres to accommodate returnees after tests and treatments and to keep a close vigil on people who are evading SOPs and entering villages.

He also lauded the efforts put in by the village authority for erecting check gates, forming committees, constructing staying huts and quarantine centres at their level on self-help basis in many places.

DMO Dr Moli Riba said that “we have to live with the virus till vaccine and medicines are made available and as of now precaution is the only way to save ourselves from the onslaught of this virus.”

The GBS of different villages also highlighted the activities being taken up by them in their respective villages and urged the DC to give written permission to village authority to take up all Covid-19 related measures; check the spread of disease in the town so that it does not spread to villages; and the lockdown here, to break the chain of virus transmission in West Siang district. (DIPRO)