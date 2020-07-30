Lohit DA takes up initiative to market local agri produce

TEZU, Jul 29: The Lohit district administration has taken the initiative to encourage the farmers of the district to sell their agricultural produce directly to the food processing units with reasonable profit.

The initiative, under Deputy Commissioner Prince Dhawan, was taken up as part of the Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan in the district in line with the government’s mission of ‘food for local’ and has brought together the local farmers of Wakro circle who have harvested 30 tonnes of pumpkin.

Under the initiative, the farmers sold their agricultural produce directly to the farm native venture food processing unit from their home without the hassle of middlemen.

Expressing happiness over the initiative of the district administration, two farmers of Wakro circle, namely Anjit Dellang and Debojit Minin said: “We are the happy with the rates received for pumpkins. Earlier, we had to go to Dirak gate to sell our products. Now they come to our doorsteps to procure the harvest.” (DIPRO)